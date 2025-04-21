×
Interest
Golden Frieza Figure Costs a Startling 242,000 Yen

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
A price befitting Dragon Ball Z's iconic villain

The Premium Bandai site began accepting lottery entries on Friday for a new chance to buy Prime 1 Studio and MegaHouse's Mega Premium Masterline Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza figure. The random drawing ends on April 30, and Premium Bandai will announce the winners on May 1 for shipping later that month. The figure's price is set at 242,000 yen (about US$1,700).

mega_premium_golden_fieza_01
Image via x.com
©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション

According to Premium Bandai, the Golden Frieza figure stands at 61 centimeters (about 24 inches) with a 43 by 34-centimeter (17 by 13-inch) base. The base illuminates the energy effects on the figure with LED lights. While it's not explicitly stated, it appears the Golden Frieza figure can be detached from the base and displayed as a standalone figure.

mega_premium_golden_fieza_02
Image via p-bandai.jp
©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション
mega_premium_golden_fieza_03
Image via p-bandai.jp
©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション

mega_premium_golden_fieza_04
Image via p-bandai.jp
©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション

Premium Bandai announced the Golden Frieza figure on X (formerly known as Twitter) in early December 2023.

Only 150 units worldwide!
PRIME 1 STUDIO x MegaHouse Mega Premium Masterline Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza has arrived☆

The body details and golden body color are reproduced precisely☆
A display stand with the "Dragon Ball Super" logo is included!
#ドラゴンボール #dragonball
https://lnky.jp/WsF9M7G

Only 150 figures will be made in the new run.

Sources: Premium Bandai's website and X/Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

