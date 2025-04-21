Interest
Golden Frieza Figure Costs a Startling 242,000 Yen
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Premium Bandai site began accepting lottery entries on Friday for a new chance to buy Prime 1 Studio and MegaHouse's Mega Premium Masterline Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza figure. The random drawing ends on April 30, and Premium Bandai will announce the winners on May 1 for shipping later that month. The figure's price is set at 242,000 yen (about US$1,700).
According to Premium Bandai, the Golden Frieza figure stands at 61 centimeters (about 24 inches) with a 43 by 34-centimeter (17 by 13-inch) base. The base illuminates the energy effects on the figure with LED lights. While it's not explicitly stated, it appears the Golden Frieza figure can be detached from the base and displayed as a standalone figure.
Premium Bandai announced the Golden Frieza figure on X (formerly known as Twitter) in early December 2023.
全世界150体！— プレミアムバンダイ 【公式】 (@p_bandai) December 8, 2023
「PRIME1STUDIO×MegaHouse メガプレミアムマスターライン ドラゴンボール超 ゴールデンフリーザ」が登場☆
全身のディティールは、金色の体色と共に精密に再現☆
『ドラゴンボール超』ロゴのディスプレイパーツが付属致します！#ドラゴンボール #dragonballhttps://t.co/zNZLPeZ4c9 pic.twitter.com/cIQllor05g
Only 150 units worldwide!
PRIME 1 STUDIO x MegaHouse Mega Premium Masterline Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza has arrived☆
The body details and golden body color are reproduced precisely☆
A display stand with the "Dragon Ball Super" logo is included!
#ドラゴンボール #dragonball
https://lnky.jp/WsF9M7G
Only 150 figures will be made in the new run.
Sources: Premium Bandai's website and X/Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web