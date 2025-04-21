The Premium Bandai site began accepting lottery entries on Friday for a new chance to buy Prime 1 Studio and MegaHouse's Mega Premium Masterline Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza figure. The random drawing ends on April 30, and Premium Bandai will announce the winners on May 1 for shipping later that month. The figure's price is set at 242,000 yen (about US$1,700).

Image via x.com ©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション

According to Premium Bandai, the Golden Frieza figure stands at 61 centimeters (about 24 inches) with a 43 by 34-centimeter (17 by 13-inch) base. The base illuminates the energy effects on the figure with LED lights. While it's not explicitly stated, it appears the Golden Frieza figure can be detached from the base and displayed as a standalone figure.

Image via p-bandai.jp ©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション Image via p-bandai.jp ©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション

Image via p-bandai.jp ©パードスタジオ/英社・東映アニメーション

Premium Bandai announced the Golden Frieza figure on X (formerly known as Twitter ) in early December 2023.

Only 150 units worldwide!

PRIME 1 STUDIO x MegaHouse Mega Premium Masterline Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza has arrived☆



The body details and golden body color are reproduced precisely☆

A display stand with the " Dragon Ball Super " logo is included!

# ドラゴンボール #dragonball

https://lnky.jp/WsF9M7G

Only 150 figures will be made in the new run.