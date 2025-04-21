Wrestlers Kenny Omega, Adam Cole to Appear at PAX East for Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy

AEW professional wrestler and executive vice president Kenny Omega (real name Tyson Smith) announced on Wednesday that he will appear at the annual PAX East convention for the Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy debut showcase. Omega further said, “You know I had to be there since it's Final Fantasy, can't wait to see you all there.” PAX East's website also notes that fellow AEW wrestler and reigning AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole will also appear at the showcase.

Excited to announce that I'll be at PAX East for the Magic: The Gathering x FINAL FANTASY debut showcase!



You know I had to be there since it's FINAL FANTASY, can't wait to see you all there. https://t.co/ZmbelOB9QK #MTGPartner #MTGxFinalFantasy #FinalFantasy #ad pic.twitter.com/sHhiyarfdC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 16, 2025

Omega is no stranger to the Final Fantasy franchise . During Tokyo Game Show 2024, Omega posted a run-in with Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu . During their encounter, Uematsu playfully made Omega tap out with a cobra twist submission hold.

The Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy debut showcase will take place in the main theatre on May 10 between 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will feature Ben Starr (voice of Final Fantasy XVI's Clive Rosfield) and Magic: The Gathering designer Gavin Verhey. As of press time, PAX East has not announced if there will be a live stream of the showcase.

PAX East will take place between May 8 and May 10 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.