Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Game's April Fool's Joke Becomes Reality

See your favorite Final Fantasy VII characters as Japanese high school students & teachers

Image via www.youtube.com

On Wednesday, the Square Enix YouTube channel released a new teaser for its mobile game Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. Titled (roughly translated) “Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Event 'Ebakura [EveCri] Academy Seven -Fierce Fight Arc-' Teaser,” the video features Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis characters as high school students and teachers.

Initially the Ever Crisis Academy Seven -Fierce Fight Arc- was an April Fool's Day joke for this year. Square Enix even created a new webpage to introduce the story, characters, and character relationships from this arc. While initially thought as a joke, the teaser did note the event will begin on April 30.

Cloud Strife
Barret Wallace

Tifa Lockhart
Aerith Gainsborough

Zack Fair
Sephiroth

Angeal Hewley
Glenn Lodbrok

Matt Winsord
Lucia Lin

Image via jp.ffviiec.com

According to the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis webpage the new story takes place in Midgar City where delinquent students spend their time fighting. Among those students Cloud is striving to become the 1st among the fighters. However, his childhood friend Tifa and current 1st, Zack, and gang leader Aerith have some other plans.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices and PCs in late 2023. The game features stories from the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .