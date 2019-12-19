Funimation, Crunchyroll, HIDIVE Stream Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Anime in January

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE announced on Thursday that they will stream the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story television anime series. Funimation will begin streaming the anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 4 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime on January 11, and new episodes will premiere a few days after they air in Japan. HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime in the U.S. and Canada on January 11 at 11:30 a.m. EST, and new episodes will stream on Saturdays.

Funimation and Aniplex of America began streaming the anime's first and second promotional videos, which are English-subtitled versions of Japanese videos that premiered in September and November, respectively.



The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 4 at 24:00 (effectively January 5 at 12:00 a.m.), before airing later that evening on MBS .

The Anime NYC event screened the anime's first two episodes on November 16.

Gekidan Inu Curry ( Doroinu ) is serving in both the chief director and series script supervisor roles. Puella Magi Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto is returning to serve as assistant director. Madoka Magica chief animation director Junichirō Taniguchi is also returning in the same role, plus serving as character designer. The other chief animation directors are Nobuhiro Sugiyama ( Arakawa Under the Bridge , Monogatari Series Second Season ) and Hiroki Yamamura ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings , Fate/Extra Last Encore ). The game company Elsewhere is collaborating on the scripts. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music. Puella Magi Madoka Magica director Akiyuki Simbo is returning, but as animation supervisor instead. SHAFT is producing the anime. The trio TrySail will perform the opening theme song "Gomakashi" (Deception), while the duo ClariS will perform the ending theme song "Alicia."

The anime stars:

The original game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. A manga adaptation launched in August 2018, and a stage play adaptation featuring members of the Keyakizaka46 idol group ran from August to September 2018.