Ascendance of a Bookworm Anime's 2nd Part Adds 3 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) revealed three new cast members for the anime's second part on Friday. All three new characters are gray-robed church servants who will serve as attendants to Myne. The new cast members include:

Yuko Sanpei as Gil, a child who seems sardonic and quick to conflict, but is actually just earnest



Shō Karino as Fran, Myne's first attendant, who is constantly swept up in Myne's whims



Chiyo Tomaru as Delia, who knows how to use her feminine wiles despite her young age





The anime's first part premiered on October 2, and ended on December 25 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the first part as it aired in Japan, and it also began streaming an English dub on December 4. The second part will premiere this spring.

The anime will also have two OVAs that will debut with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part on March 10.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them! Her goal is to become a librarian. This story begins with her quest to make books so she can live surrounded by them! Dive into this biblio-fantasy written for book lovers and bookworms!

Mitsuru Hongo ( Kasumin , Crayon Shin-chan films, World Trigger ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do ( Genshiken , Spirit of Wonder ) with assistant director Yoshiki Kawasaki ( Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON episode director), and Mariko Kunisawa ( Hatsukoi Limited , Magimoji Rurumo ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshiaki Yanagida ( Genshiken , Spirit of Wonder ) and Toshihisa Kaiya ( Ruin Explorers - Fam & Ihrie , Spirit of Wonder , World Trigger ) are designing the characters. Sumire Morohoshi performed the show's opening theme song "Mashiro" (Pure White). Morohoshi is making her solo debut with the song. Megumi Nakajima performed the anime's ending song "Kamikazari no Tenshi" (Hair Ornament Angel).

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and You Shiina illustrates the print edition. J-Novel Club began releasing the novels in print in fall last year.