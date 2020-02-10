Singer Masayoshi Ōishi to Take Temporary Hiatus for Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery

The official website for singer Masayoshi Ōishi announced on Monday that Ōishi will undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery, and he will take a break from singing and some speaking activities from early April through May 6. Currently, Ōishi is still scheduled to continue with his solo live performance at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo on May 21.

Ōishi has performed theme songs for Overlord (all three seasons), Hand Shakers , Ace of Diamond , Ace of Diamond: Second Season , Prince of Stride: Alternative , and SSSS.Gridman as part of the OxT musical unit with guitarist [email protected] . As a solo artist he has performed theme songs for Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , Tada Never Falls in Love , and Cop Craft .

He also composed and arranged theme songs for Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer .



Image via Masayoshi Ōishi 's website