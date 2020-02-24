Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A Manga Resumes After 7 Years

Spinoff series inspired TV anime in 2012

This year's third issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan announced on Tuesday that Ritz Kobayashi and Aguri Igarashi 's Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga will resume in the next issue on March 25. The manga will continue the story from the sixth compiled book volume that shipped in August 2013. The first new chapter will have color opening pages, the series will appear on the upcoming magazine issue's cover, and a clear file for the manga will bundle with the issue.

The Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A manga focuses on a different cast of characters at Achiga Girls' Academy in Nara Prefecture. The series ran in Square Enix 's Monthly Shōnen Gangan magazine from 2011 to 2013.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2012. The series also inspired live-action film and television series adaptations, which premiered in December 2018 and January 2019, respectively.

Yen Press is publishing the original Saki manga in North America digitally, and it describes the series:

Saki's never been a big fan of mahjong. A lifetime of being forced to play with family at holidays (and losing her money as a consequence...) has left a foul taste for the game in her mouth. When she's convinced, though, to play a game with her classmates, she discovers that not only has fending off her family left her with an uncanny ability for the game but, more surprisingly, that it can even be fun! Is this revelation enough to cleanse Saki's distaste for the game? Can her classmates convince her to join their club, or is there just too much baggage to make it worth her while? If you're looking for the number one mahjong manga out there, you've found it!

Kobayashi launched the original manga in 2006, and it has inspired five spinoff manga series.

The original manga inspired a 25-episode television series in 2009, and a new television anime project titled Saki - The Nationals launched in 2014. The four-panel spinoff manga Saki Biyori inspired an anime DVD in 2015. The live-action television adaptation of the Saki manga debuted in December 2016, followed by a live-action film in February 2017.