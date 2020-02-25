Tokyo Karan Koron Group Breaks Up in June

The official website of the Tokyo Karan Koron band announced on Friday that the band will break up on June 17. The group stated that all five members feel like they have done all they can as a group, and the time has finally come to part ways.

Tokyo Karan Koron is composed of vocalist and guitarist Ichirō, keyboardist and vocalist Sensei, guitarist oitan, bassist Zenbu Satō, and drummer Kamimūshi. The band formed in 2007, began performing in 2009 and recorded two demo CDs in 2009 and 2010, followed by two self-produced albums in 2010 and 2011. The group signed with Avex Trax in 2012, and made their major debut album with We are Tokyo Karan Koron in 2013. The group released their latest album Tokyo Karan Koron 01 in 2017, its latest mini-album Wasuremono Groovy in 2018, and its latest single "Bibbidi-Bobbidi" in 2017.

The group performed the first ending theme song :Spice" for the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime in 2015, and it also performed the theme song "Little Miss Sunshine" for Sunrise and Hino Motors' promotional anime "Ano Hi no Kokoro o Toraete" ( Seize Your Heart From That Day ).