Kakushigoto Manga Ends With 12th Volume This Summer

The 11th volume of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto : My Dad's Secret Ambition manga announced on Tuesday that the manga will end with the 12th volume, which will ship "in June or July."

The manga's 10th volume had revealed last November that the manga only has "a little bit left."

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Kakushi Gotou is a single father with a secret: he's a top-selling manga artist of a raunchy series that perhaps isn't suitable reading material for his young daughter, Hime. So he does what any doting father would do—he hides it all from her, no matter the hijinks that ensue!

Kumeta ( Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei )published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. Kodansha Comics began digitally publishing the manga on Tuesday .

The manga has an upcoming television anime adaptation by Yūta Murano and Ajia-do that will premiere on April 2. Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and it will also stream an English dub .