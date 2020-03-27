Funimation to Stream New Sakura Wars, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2, The Millionaire Detective Anime

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the Sakura Wars the Animation ( Shin Sakura Taisen the Animation ), the second season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime, and The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED ( Fugō Keiji Balance: Unlimited ) as part of the spring 2020 season. Funimation reports that Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 2 and The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED are exclusive to its service.

Funimation will stream Sakura Wars the Animation , the television anime of the Sakura Wars ( Shin Sakura Taisen in Japanese) game in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 3 at 10:00 p.m. The anime will also air later that night on BS11 .

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , The irregular at magic high school , The Asterisk War ) is directing the anime at Sanzigen. Tatsuhiko Urahata , who collaborated with Ono on the Saki and Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere anime, is in charge of series scripts alongside Ono. Kōhei Tanaka , the composer for much of the music of the game franchise (including the new game), is composing the anime's music.

The anime's character designers include Masashi Kudo (Bleach, Hayate the Combat Butler! Cuties ), Takuya Chanohara (sub-character design for BanG Dream! ), and Tatsuya Fukushima (animation director for Citrus ). Fumihiro Katagai ( Show By Rock!! Short!! , Princess Principal ), Kanta Suzuki ( Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars , Buddy Complex ), and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , City Hunter ) are providing the mechanical designs. Mika Pikazo is designing the Moscow Assault Force characters. Katsunori Shimizu ( Magical Girl Ore , Ikki Tousen: Extravaganza Epoch ) is the sound director.

Funimation will stream Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga in April with English subtitles and an English dub . The company will also dub the anime's first season.

The new season will premiere on April 11 at 11:30 p.m. on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 channels, as well as on the Abema TV service. The anime will also debut later that evening on MBS and TV Niigata .

New cast members in the new season include Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino and Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi.

The new season will include returning staff members, such as director Mamoru Hatakeyama , script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi , character designer Yūko Yahiro , composer Kei Haneoka , and studio A-1 Pictures . Returning cast includes Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryōta Suzuki as Yū Ishigami.

The first television anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 18.

Funimation will stream the the television anime of Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective) in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block on April 9.

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe (Yusuke Onuki) who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Haru Katō ( Mamoru Miyano ).

Tomohiko Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise , ERASED , Silver Spoon , Occult Academy , Hello World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Team B.U.L is credited with drafting the story, and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Keigo Sasaki ( ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. The technology and science website Gizmodo Japan is credited with "gadget coordination" for ensuring that gadgets are realistically portrayed in the anime.

