News
Live-Action Kyō Kara Ore wa!! Film's Trailer Streamed

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Gag comedy film opens in Japan on July 17

TOHO began streaming a trailer on Monday for the live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!!.

The staff also revealed a new visual.

The film will open in Japan on July 17. The film's cast members are reprising their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama, HK/Hentai Kamen, Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai) is returning from the series to direct the film. The film is also inspiring a television special this summer.

The new cast members for the film include (left to right, in image above):

  • Yuki Izumisawa as Satoru Morikawa, Ryōko's cousin
  • Maika Yamamoto as Ryōko Morikawa, a beautiful female biker with a fierce glare, who wears a long jacket and wields a bamboo sword
  • Yuya Yagira as Eiji Yanagi, a gang leader at Hokunei High School who uses beyond-cowardly tricks to stand in the way of Mitsuhashi and Itō. (Yagira played a different guest role in the earlier series.)
  • Eishin as Ōtake, Yanagi's partner, who boasts a body of steel. Eishin won the role after auditioning among over 800 other candidates.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above):

  • Nana Seino as Riko Akasaki
  • Kanna Hashimoto as Kyōko Hayakawa
  • Taiga Nakano as Katsutoshi Imai
  • Yūma Yamamoto as Yasuo Tanigawa
  • Yumi Wakatsuki as Akemi Kawasaki
  • Reiya Masaki as Naoya Sagawa
(Middle row, left to right in image above):
  • Jirō Ōkawara as Sakamoto
  • Shinobu Hasegawa as Sorimachi
  • Kenta Izuka as Mizutani
  • Mika Aihara as Yamaguchi
  • Nobuyuki Suzuki as Satoshi Katagiri
  • Hayato Isomura as Takeshi Sagara
(Bottom row, left to right in image above):

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.

The manga's story centers on the blond delinquent high school student Takashi Mitsuhashi. He is sly and holds "Whatever I do, I'll win!" as his creed. He forms a duo with Shinji Itō, a fellow high school student who is serious and dutiful with a strong sense of justice.

Nishimori's manga ran in Shogakukan's Zōkan Shonen Sunday and Weekly Shonen Sunday magazines from 1988 to 1997. The series' 38 compiled book volumes have a total of more than 40 million copies in print. Nishimori launched a new "special edition" serialization of the manga in the Shōnen Sunday S magazine in November 2018.

The manga inspired an original video anime series in 1992, and Toei released a V-Cinema direct-to-video live-action series inspired by the manga from 1992 to 1997. The V-Cinema series' cast and staff also reprised their roles for a live-action film adaptation that debuted in 1994.

Sources: TOHO Movies YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives