'Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World' TV Anime Unveils Silver Link Staff, Visual

The official website for the television anime of author Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series revealed the staff and a new visual for the anime on Wednesday.

Shin Oonuma ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) are both directing the anime at SILVER LINK Kento Shimoyama ( Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Good Luck Girl! , Servant × Service , The Ones Within ) is in charge of series scripts. Kaori Sato (episode animation director on BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Shomin Sample ) is credited as both character designer and chief animation director.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?

Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017. Okama launched the manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in May 2018. The ninth volume of the novels will ship on Friday , while the third volume of the manga shipped last December. Yen Press shipped the second novel volume last December.