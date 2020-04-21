Robotics;Notes Double Pack Game Collection Launches for Switch, PS4 in N. America on October 13

Spike Chunsoft announced on Tuesday that it will release the Robotics;Notes Double Pack game collection, which includes the Robotics;Notes Elite and Robotics;Notes DaSH games, for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on October 13. The company began streaming an announcement trailer.

The game is getting a Day One Edition that includes four pin badges featuring the main characters from both games. Spike Chunsoft will announce the European release date at a later time. Both games will launch for PC via Steam in 2020.

Spike Chunsoft describes both games' stories:

In ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE, play as Kaito Yashio, one of the last two members of Central Tanegashima High's Robot Research Club. He kicks back and relaxes as his counterpart, the reckless club leader Akiho Senomiya, strives to complete their giant robot in order to keep the club from being disbanded. But Kaito's days of relaxation end with the discovery of the mysterious Kimijima Report. It contains instructions involving locations all across the island—and warns of a conspiracy targeting the entire world. In ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH, the island of Tanegashima is preparing for the Summer Festival. Through Nae Tennouji, an acquaintance from JAXA , Kaito Yashio is introduced to Itaru Hashida from the STEINS;GATE series. Itaru claims to be taking a tour of the island, but as time goes on he starts acting rather strangely... Meanwhile, unsettling incidents begin to occur all around them; harbingers of an event that will again plunge the world into chaos. Together, both ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE and ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH are coming to the West for the first time in ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK.

Robotics;Notes Elite launched for Switch in Japan in November 2018. The game debuted with new animated scenes in 2014 as a PlayStation Vita port of the original Robotics;Notes visual novel. Robotics;Notes DaSH , the sequel game to MAGES.' Robotics;Notes visual novel, launched for PS4 and Switch in Japan in January 2019.

The original Robotics;Notes PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 visual novel, the third in MAGES. and 5pb. 's "science adventure" series after Chaos;HEAd and Steins;Gate , shipped in Japan in 2012.

