Black Clover Anime to Rebroadcast 1st Episode on May 5

132nd episode to broadcast on Tuesday

This year's combined 21st and 22nd issues of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that while the Black Clover anime will broadcast episode 132 on April 28, the anime will rebroadcast episode 1 on May 5. The magazine did not give a reason why the anime will not air a new episode on May 5, nor did it state what will happen after May 5 for the anime.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season this past October.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (2nd season of Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , both seasons of Kingdom ) is composing the music.