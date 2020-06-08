Switch edition includes features of base game, DLC

Playism announced on Saturday that it will release Smoking WOLF's One Way Heroics Plus game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in Japanese and English on June 18. Playism began streaming an English trailer for the release on Sunday.

The Switch edition of the forced side-scroller role-playing game will have features from the original One Way Heroics game and the One Way Heroics Plus DLC expansion.

Smoking WOLF's original free indie PC game One-Way Heroics ( Katamichi Yūsha ) debuted in 2012. Spike Chunsoft published a remake for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in July 2015 under the title Fushigi no Chronicle: Furikaerimasen Katsu Made wa (Mystery Chronicle: I Won't Look Back Until I Win) in order to tie it to the Mystery Dungeon ( Fushigi no Dungeon ) game series. Yuichiro Saito produced the game with general producer Yoshinori Terasawa .

Playism released the original One Way Heroics game in English on Steam in February 2014. It then released the One Way Heroics Plus expansion on Steam in August 2015. Spike Chunsoft then released the Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics remake in North America for PS4 and PS Vita in September 2016.