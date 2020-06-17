Hypnosis Mic 2nd Stage Play Confirms August Run After COVID-19 Delay

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage -track.2- delayed from May to August 12-19

The official website for the stage plays of the Hypnosis Mic mixed-media franchise announced on Tuesday that the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage -track.2- stage play, the second in the franchise , has been rescheduled for August 12-19 at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Stellar Ball.

The franchise had announced the stage play's cancellation in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but later reported that efforts were underway to bring it back in August. The stage play will run in accordance with measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Hypnosis Mic Division Rap Battle: Rule the Stage -track.1- , the first stage play, ran at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo from last November to December.

The production committee for the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima television anime delayed the anime's broadcast and streaming premiere from July to October. The committee explained that it is prioritizing the health and safety of the staff and cast, in light of COVID-19 and the resulting government declaration of the state of emergency. In addition, the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Official Guide Book has been delayed from June 25 to September 2.

The Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- 5th [email protected] AbemaTV (Six Shots Until the Dome) special will have a Blu-ray Disc and DVD release on August 19 with all 27 songs on the set list and bonus video extras.

The rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The Hypnosis Mic performers are Ikebukuro Division Busters Bros ( Subaru Kimura , Haruki Ishiya , Kōhei Amasaki ), Yokohama Division Mad Trigger Crew ( Shintarō Asanuma , Wataru Komada , Shin'ichirō Kamio ), Shibuya Division Fling Posse ( Yusuke Shirai , Sōma Saitō , Yukihiro Nozuyama ), Shinjuku Division Matenrō ( Sho Hayami , Ryūichi Kijima , Kent Itō ), Osaka Division Dotsuitare Hompo ( Kengo Kawanishi , Ryōta Iwasaki , Takaya Kuroda ), and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple (Yūki Sakakihara, Shouta Hayama , Eiji Takeuchi ). (The last two units are not yet listed in the anime's credits.)

Hypnosis Mic's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2019. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, and live events.

