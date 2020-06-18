Neptunia Virtual Stars Game's Promo Video Streamed

PS4 game ships in Japan on August 6, in West in 2021

Compile Heart began streaming a promotional video for its VVVtunia ( Neptunia Virtual Stars ) PlayStation 4 game on Thursday.

The game is slated to launch for the PS4 in Japan on August 6. The game was originally scheduled for July 2, but it was delayed due to "various circumstances" with the development and manufacturing schedules.

Idea Factory International will release the game in the West in 2021 with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The company describes the game's story:

In a dimension called Virtualand, the virtual planets that exist within it contain an extraordinary ability to produce a commodity known as content. Of these celestial bodies is a tranquil planet known as EMO. This was the latest target of a nefarious group whose sole purpose is to destroy content created by virtual planets... Anti. Their decimation of EMO has left its citizens hopeless. Just then, VTubers, popular live-streamers from Earth, were suddenly transported to Virtualand. Because VTubers possess an affinity for creating good content, they were obvious targets for Anti, who quickly captured them and turned them into data pockets known as V Cubes. Fair, the Virtual Goddess and leader of Planet EMO, sent out a distress signal to multiple dimensions in the hopes of a miracle. Two groups received the signal - the rising VTuber stars, Mi and Yu, members of MEWTRAL, as well as the Goddesses of Gamindustri: Neptune, Noire, Blanc, and Vert. Both parties, now entering unfamiliar terrain, decide to team up to duke it out against Anti! Can they band together and save planet EMO from complete destruction?

The hack and slash game will let players switch perspectives between melee and ranged shooter characters. Players will be able to join forces with real-world virtual YouTubers in performances in the BeatTik rhythm game. Background music will change battle conditions and unlock finishing moves. Virtual YouTubers may also randomly assist players during battle.

The most recent game in the Neptunia franchise , Super Neptunia RPG ( Yūsha Neptune: Sekai yo Uchū yo Katsumoku se yo!! Ultimate RPG Sengen!! ), launched in Japan for the PS4 in December 2018. Quebec-based video game developer Artisan Studios developed the game, and is the first Western studio to develop a game in the franchise . Idea Factory International released the game in the West in June for the PS4 and Switch.