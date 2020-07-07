Earth Defense Force: World Brothers PS4/Switch Game Heads West in Early 2021

Voxel-style EDF game debuts in Japan this year

D3 Publisher announced on Tuesday that it will release Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, the new spinoff game in the Earth Defense Force series, in the West for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in early 2021. Gamespot is streaming the announcement trailer for the game.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers will launch for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2020. The voxel game features a cube world with blocky characters and enemies.

Another title, Earth Defense Force 6 , will launch in Japan in 2021. The Official Japanese PlayStation Blog revealed that the game's story takes place three years after Earth Defense Force 5 .

D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube will release a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on September 18.

YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019.