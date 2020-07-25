MyDearest Reveals Tokyo Chronos Sequel Game Altdeus: Beyond Chronos

VR game launches in late 2020 for Oculus devices

Game developer MyDearest revealed on Wednesday that it is developing a sequel to its Tokyo Chronos VR game titled Altdeus: Beyond Chronos .

The single-player VR adventure game will release in the fourth quarter of 2020 for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. The game will feature English and Japanese audio tracks and subtitles in English, Japanese, Chinese, French, and German.

MyDearest describes the game:

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos picks up 300 years after the events of TOKYO CHRONOS, the award-winning VR adventure game. Devastated by deadly creatures known as Meteora, humanity seeks refuge in the underground bunkers of a post-apocalyptic Shibuya, Japan. Earth's last hope lies within Chloe, a genetically enhanced soldier who seeks to deliver humanity from their end, while out for vengeance against the monstrosities that took her only friend. Discover the secrets behind what caused this reign of terror and fight for Chloe's fallen friend from the cockpit of giant mechs. Dive into a world where Chloe goes head-to-head with hellish behemoths for intense mecha battles in a showdown among giants. As combat rages, ATLDEUS' brilliant cyber diva, Noa, aids Chloe on the battlefield through song and instruction. As a symbol of hope for the new world, Noa charms and performs for fans in vibrant live concert sequences. Shrouded in mystery, the beloved diva looks painfully familiar to Chloe's lost friend, a fact the genetically enhanced soldier cannot shake. Untangle this web of winding secrets through adventure segments, where Chloe can choose multiple paths to reach surprise endings.

The game stars:

Haruki Kashiwakura is again directing the game, and LAM is again the character designer. Scenario writers include: Kyōhei Ōyama , Kamitsuki Rainy, Yūya Takashima , and Seiji Kagami. I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero ) is the mechanical designer. Yosuke Kori and Kuniyuki Takahashi are both composing the sound and music. kz (livetune) and R!N/ Gemie are performing insert songs.

MyDearest had announced the "Project MEGALiTH" game last September, stating it was a new entry in the "Chronos Series."

Sekai Project launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Tokyo Chronos visual novel in July 2018, and the campaign raised US$90,625, surpassing the original funding goal of US$75,000. The game launched for Oculus and Vive via Steam in March 2019, and then launched physically and digitally for PlayStation VR in August 2019 in Japan. Sekai Games also released the game for PS VR in August 2019.

Sources: Press release, Altdeus: Beyond Chronos game's website