Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur Smartphone Game Ends Service on September 30

Offline version of game to remain available

The official Twitter account for the Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur smartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end service on September 30. The in-game shop is no longer selling Crystals as of August 1.

The staff are preparing an offline version of the game that will continue after the game ends service. The offline version of the game will retain features such as the story viewer, 3D model viewer, card viewer, alarm, mini-games, and Arthur profiles.

The Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur smartphone game launched in November 2014, and is an expanded four-player "character command RPG" sequel to the Kaku-San-Sei Million Arthur smartphone game.

Square Enix first released Kaku San Sei Million Arthur in Japan in 2012. South Korean publisher Gamevil brought the game to North America and Europe in 2015, after Square Enix closed the game's Japanese servers in March 2015. The game inspired a live-action TV show in 2014, and it has also inspired the Jaku-San-Sei Million Arthur four-panel manga. An anime adaptation of the manga started streaming in November 2015.

Square Enix ended service on the Kō-Kyō-Sei Million Arthur iOS and Android game on May 12. The newest title in the Million Arthur franchise launched in Japan in October 2018.

Examu developed a fighting game titled Million Arthur: Arcana Blood , which launched in Japan in 2017. A PlayStation 4 version debuted in Japan in November 2018. The game launched on PC via Steam in June 2019. The Operation Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur (Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur) massively multiplayer online role-playing game inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018, and the second season premiered in April 2019.

Source: Kai-Ri-Sei Million Arthur game's Twitter account (link 2) and website via Siliconera