Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Game's Tutorial Video Shows Mechanics

PS4/Switch/PC game debuts in Japan on August 27, in the West on August 28

Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia began streaming a tutorial video for the upcoming Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions game on Wednesday. The video shows basic movement and mechanics.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America will release the game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 28. The game will debut for the PS4 and Switch in Japan on August 27. The game will also launch in Europe and Southeast Asia on August 28.

The game will be the franchise 's first release for consoles in 10 years. The game will feature Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Neutral-Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Gameplay modes will include Story Modes, Versus Mode, and Online Versus Mode.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Shueisha jointly filed a trademark for "Rise of New Champions" in September 2019.

The Captain Tsubasa Zero ~Kimeru! Miracle Shoot~ iOS and Android game launched in Japan in October 2018.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries, and is getting a complete bilingual release in English and Japanese digitally.

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun , the newest manga in the franchise , revolves around Tsubasa as he aims to participate in the Olympics as a representative from Japan. Takahashi launched the manga in the magazine in December 2013. Shueisha shipped the 13th compiled volume in Japan on April 3, and will publish the 14th volume on October 2. The manga moved to a new Grand Jump spinoff magazine titled Captain Tsubasa Magazine , which launched on April 2.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.