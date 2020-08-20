Kamome Shirahama, Haruhisa Nakata Collaborate on 1st Kugutsu Senki Manga

The October issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Friday that Kamome Shirahama and Haruhisa Nakata are collaborating to draw the art for the first manga in the Kugutsu Senki anthology. The pair are drawing the art for the series, with Devils and Realist writer Madoka Takadono and Heaven's Design Team writer Hebi-Zou penning the story. The issue published the first two chapters of the manga on Friday.

The anthology manga will feature other manga creators, including Mari Okazaki , Komatsu Yamamoto, Keito Yoshikawa, and Aki Yamamoto.

Kodansha Comics is releasing Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier manga. The series launched in Monthly Morning two in July 2016. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled volume on May 22. Yen Press also licensed Shirahama's Eniale & Dewiela ( Endevi ) manga. Shirahama launched the manga Enterbrain 's Harta magazine in 2012, and ended it in 2015 with three volumes.

Nakata launched Levius in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ended the series in September 2014 when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then relaunched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine under the title Levius/est in March 2015 and is ongoing. Shogakukan published three volumes for Levius , and Shueisha published the eighth volume of Levius/est on July 17. The manga inspired an anime series that debuted on Netflix last November. Nakata also provided the original character designs for P.A. Works ' television anime Fairy gone .

Takadono and artist Utako Yukihiro launched Devils and Realist in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero Sum magazine in 2009, and ended it in February 2018. Ichijinsha published 15 compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it released the 15th volume in March 2019. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in July 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

Hebi-Zou , Tsuta Suzuki , and Tarako launched the Heaven's Design Team manga in Morning two in 2017. Kodansha published fifth compiled book volume on April 23. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2021.