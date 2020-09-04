Crows Explode Manga Ends on October 6

Tatsuya Kanda's manga adaptation of live-action film launched in 2017

The October issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Friday that Tatsuya Kanda's manga adaptation of the Crows Explode live-action film will end in the magazine's next issue on October 6.

The manga entered its "last station" in August. The manga's ninth and final volume will ship on November 6.

The manga adapts Toshiaki Toyoda 's 2014 live-action film of the same name, which itself is based on Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows manga. Kōsuke Mukai, Rikiya Mizushima , and Takashi Hasegawa are credited as the scriptwriters. The story follows the new third-year students who are aiming for the vacated top spot at Suzuran High School, and the newcomers who appear in their midst: the third-year transfer student Kazeo Kaburagi and the new first-year student Ryōhei Kagami.

The manga launched in Monthly Shōnen Champion in October 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Thursday .

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.