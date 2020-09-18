Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs OVA Reveals 5 More Cast Members

This year's 42nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed five more cast members on Saturday for the new OVA based on Tadahiro Miura 's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ( Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san ) manga.

The new cast includes:

The anime Blu-ray Disc will ship with the manga's 24th and final volume on December 4. The Blu-ray Disc will include two episodes: "Noroware no Kogarashi" (Cursed Kogarashi, adapting chapter 99) and "Giri Giri!? Onsen Happening" (In the Nick of Time!? Hot Spring Incident, adapting chapter 141). The release will also bundle a bath poster with new art by Miura. The deadline to pre-order the bundle is October 1.

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and ended in June. The manga then received special chapter in the summer issue of the Jump Giga magazine.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the original manga series in English and it describes the story:

Homeless and haunted by ghosts, high schooler Kogarashi thinks his luck has finally turned when he finds Yuragi-sou—a cheap boarding house that was formerly a hot springs inn, now full of super sexy, scantily clad female tenants. If Kogarashi can use his spirit abilities to banish the ghost that haunts the inn, he can even live there rent-free! But when the ghost, a beautiful teenage girl named Yuuna, appears before him, Kogarashi takes pity on her and is suddenly not so sure about the exorcism. Will he help save Yuuna from becoming an evil spirit? And what supernatural secrets do the other boarders hold?

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll .