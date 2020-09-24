2nd Touken Ranbu Musical's New Version Canceled Due to COVID-19

Musical was scheduled to run in Tokyo, Fukuoka, Kyoto in September-November

The official website for the Touken Ranbu musicals announced on Wednesday that the staff of the updated version of the franchise 's second musical, Touken Ranbu - Bakumatsu Tenrōden , have decided to cancel the musical's run in order to maximize safety for all theatergoers in light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The musical's production committee has also canceled plans to stream the musical's Tokyo run live.

The musical was scheduled for runs in Tokyo, Fukuoka, Kyoto, and back to Kyoto from September to November.

Isamu Kayano was returning to direct the musical, with Chūji Mikasano ( Tokyo Ghoul anime) as scriptwriter.

The franchise 's seventh stage musical Musical Touken Ranbu ~Shizuka no Umi no Paraiso~ (Paraiso of the Sea of Tranquilty; pictured above right) cancelled part of its Tokyo run, which was scheduled for March 21-29, due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus situation. The musical still held performances up through March 26. The musical also cancelled all performances that were to run from April 4-18 at AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo. The musical still scheduled runs from April 24-26 at City Kaikan Sears Home Yume Hall in Kumamoto and May 3-6 at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi.

Touken Ranbu - Atsukashiyama Ibun , the first stage musical, held its first trial performance in 2015, with its debut run held from May to June 2016. The second musical, Touken Ranbu - Bakumatsu Tenrōden , ran from September to October 2016, with a final performance in Tokyo in November 2016. Touken Ranbu Mihotose no Komoriuta , the franchise 's third stage musical, ran from March to April 2017. Touken Ranbu - Tsuwamono Domo ga Yume no Ato , the fourth stage musical, debuted in December 2017 and ran through January 2018. The fifth stage musical, Touken Ranbu: The Musical "Musubi no Hibiki, Hajimari no Ne," debuted in March 2018 and had its final performance in May 2018. The fifth musical received 4DX screenings in November 2018. The seventh musical, Musical Touken Ranbu ~Kishōhongi~, ran from August to October, 2019.

The franchise also has a separate series of stage plays. The eighthand most recent stage play in the franchise , Kaihen: Ikusayu no Adabana no Kioku , was supposed to run in Tokyo, Kobe, and Fukuoka from June to August, but was canceled due to COVID-19, and a stage reading took place instead. The stage play will run at a later date.

The Touken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open in 2021.

