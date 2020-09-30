Re:ZERO Anime's Promo Video Looks Back on Events of 1st Half of Season 2

2nd half premieres in January 2021

Kadokawa began streaming a promotional video for the second season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime on Thursday. The video highlights the events of the season's first half, which just concluded on Thursday morning. The second half of the second season will premiere in Japan in January 2021.

The first half of the second season premiered on July 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season was delayed from April to July. The staff explained that "the global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have had a big effect on the production" of the show.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.