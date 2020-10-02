News
5th Tenchi Muyo! OVA Season's Promo Video Previews 4th Episode
The official YouTube channel for the fifth season of the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki original video anime (OVA) series began streaming an updated promotional video for the fourth volume on Friday. Sawako Hata (BanG Dream!) narrates the video as her character Apuesta da Rumah.
The season's new cast members include:
Yoshiya Naruke as Shō Kukoma
Hana Takeda as Miron Pham
Kei Shindou as Dird Shank
Misato Fukuen as Alea Balta
Sawako Hata as Apuesta Da Ruma
Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Palty Jurai
The season will have six total home video releases. The first release shipped on February 28, the second shipped on May 29, and the third shipped on August 28. The rest of the releases are slated for November 27; February 26, 2021; and May 28, 2021. Those who purchase all six releases will receive a novel featuring the drafted plot of the season.
Crunchyroll began streaming the first episode in the season in March.
The anime stars:
- Masami Kikuchi as Tenchi Masaki
- Ai Orikasa as Ryōko
- Haruhi Nanao as Aeka Masaki Jurai
- Chisa Yokoyama as Sasami Masaki Jurai
- Michie Tomizawa as Mihoshi Kuramitsui
- Yūko Kobayashi as Washū Hakubi
- Naomi Shindoh as Noike Kamiki Jurai
- Etsuko Kozakura as Ryo-Ohki
- Yukiko Morishita as Kenshi Masaki
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Nobuyuki Masaki
- Rio Natsuki as Reia Masaki
- Emi Shinohara as Tennyo Masaki
- Yumi Touma as Tokimi
- Kumi Sakuma as Kiriko Masaki
- Shiho Kawaragi as Karen
- Ryoka Yuzuki as Jovia Jovis
- Hirofumi Nojima as Minamida
- Rie Tanaka as Miki Steinbeck
- Megumi Toyoguchi as Kirche
- Chie Nakamura as Fuku
- Mariko Suzuki as Amane Kaunaq
- Aya Hisakawa as Ryōko Balta
- Nana Mizuki as Neju Na Melmas
- Sanae Kobayashi as Hakuren
- Kikuko Inoue as Quis Panta
- Yukari Nozawa as Seto Kamiki Jurai
- Yuko Nagashima as Minaho Masaki
- Rui Tanabe as Ringo Tatsuki
- Azusa Satou as Otoka Masaki
Keitaro Motonaga (Katanagatari, Digimon Adventure tri., Date A Live) is directing the anime at AIC. A-Line is credited for collaborating on animation production. Sayuri Sakimoto (Grisaia, Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei animation director) is the animation character designer and chief animation director. Masaki Kajishima is again credited as the original creator, original character designer, and as chief director. Hideki Shirane is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yasunori Honda is returning as the sound director. Kaori Oda is performing the anime's ending theme song.
Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki is the title of the original 1992 OVA series that started a long-running cross-media franchise, with numerous sequels and spinoffs. The original OVA received the Tenchi Muyo! Omatsuri Zenjitsu no Yoru! (Tenchi Muyo! The Night Before The Carnival), Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-2-Ki (Second Season), and Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-3-Ki (Third Season) sequels.
Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-4-Ki (Fourth Season), the fourth OAV, debuted in 2016 as the first entry in the OVA series in 11 years since the last episode of the third OAV debuted in 2005. The fourth and final episode of the fourth season debuted in September 2017. Crunchyroll began streaming the season on June 2.
Source: Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki anime's YouTube channel