Kyoto Animation Posts Violet Evergarden Film's 1st 10 Minutes

Film opened in Japan on September 18, has earned 1.11 billion yen

Kyoto Animation posted the first 10 minutes of the recent Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film on Friday.

The film opened in Japan on September 18. The film has sold over 560,000 tickets to earn 810 million yen (about US$7.68 million) after 10 days in the box office as of September 27, and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film has sold over 781,817 tickets to earn 1,117,052,200 yen (about US$10.57 million) as of October 4.

The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10 opening in Japan.

Singer TRUE returned to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.