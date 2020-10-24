Muv-Luv Alternative Anime's Teaser Reveals 2021 TV Airing

Game developers anchor announced via a teaser promotional video during its live "Muv-Luv October 24th Web Event" stream that the Muv-Luv Alternative anime will debut in 2021. The company also announced that the anime is going to be "a full-length TV series and not an OVA ."

The company revealed the anime during its live "âge 20th Anniversary broadcast [still breathing]" stream in October 2019.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other upcoming projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title).

Source: Muv-Luv October 24th Web Event livestream