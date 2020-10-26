Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 05 Switch Game's Opening Movie Streamed

Switch version launches with English text on November 19

Prototype began streaming the opening movie video on Monday for its Nintendo Switch version of the fifth volume of Frontwing 's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game.

Prototype will publish the game digitally for Switch in Japan on November 19. The release, titled Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 05 , will have full voice support for all characters except the protagonist. The Switch version will feature the ability to disable the system's automatic sleep feature during Auto Mode and Movie Mode, and there will be an option to jump to select messages in the backlog. The Switch version will feature Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese text, and Japanese audio.

The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2018.

Prototype most recently published the fourth volume of Frontwing 's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 17. The release, titled Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 04 , has language support for Japanese, English, and Chinese (Simplified).

Prototype released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 01&02 on the Switch on June 25, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 03 on July 22.

Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan). The publisher released the sixth volume on Steam in April 2019.

Frontwing had hosted a crowdfunding campaign for the game in 2017, which raised US$183,027 to enhance the game's release. The enhancements included a physical version of the game, a physical English version of the manga adaptation, special packaging, and an English version of the Grisaia Complete Box .

The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime adaptation of the game opened in Japan in March 2019, and Frontwing will release an English dub. The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer , the sequel to the anime, reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched in July 2019, and it will open in theaters in Japan on November 27. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel.

Sekai Project launched Frontwing 's The Fruit of Grisaia on Steam in 2015 after meeting its Kickstarter goal for a Western release of the game trilogy. Frontwing and Sekai Project have also released The Labyrinth of Grisaia and The Eden of Grisaia on Steam . Frontwing released the The Fruit of Grisaia bonus episode "The Leisure of Grisaia" on Steam in May 2016.

All three of the main games inspired anime and manga adaptations.