Netflix Announces Pacific Rim: The Black Anime Series for 2021
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Legendary Entertainment, Polygon Pictures produce anime with showrunners Craig Kyle, Greg Johnson
Netflix Anime Festival 2020 announced the Pacific Rim: The Black anime series for 2021 and released its first teaser screenshots, shown below:
Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) will produce the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment, and the story will "follow two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents."
Source: Netflix Anime Festival 2020