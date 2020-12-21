Game will begin "winding down" devleopment in January 2021

The official website for The [email protected] franchise announced last Friday that The [email protected] SideM Live on [email protected]! game will begin winding down its development starting in January 2021, with the aim of ending service soon after that. The game will focus on re-run events prior to ending service.

The development team is also aiming to allow players to carry over the idols they have collected in the The [email protected] SideM Live on [email protected]! game into the original The [email protected] SideM game, but will announce details at a later date.

The [email protected] SideM Live on [email protected]! launched in 2017 as part of the all-male "SideM" part of the larger The [email protected] franchise , which launched with the original The [email protected] SideM game in 2014. Like other The [email protected] games, SideM is built on the concept of "idols you can produce." The app focuses on the male idols at the agency 315 Production (pronounced "Saikō Production" or "Ultimate Production").

The game's anime adaptation premiered in October 2017, after a prologue special about the three Jupiter idol unit members aired in September 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

Sumeragi launched the The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! manga in 2016 and ended it in January 2018. Sumeragi's The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! Returns sequel manga then launched in Dengeki Maoh in September 2018 and ended in January 2019. The sequel manga's one compiled volume shipped in March 2019, and bundled an anime episode. The first manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series of shorts that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired.