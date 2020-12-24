Snow Man Band Will Not Perform on New Year's Kohaku Show After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Member Ryōta Miyadate tested positive while other members are deemed as his close contacts

NHK announced on Thursday that the group Snow Man will not appear on the 71th Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on New Year's Eve as scheduled. The public broadcaster noted that a Snow Man member tested positive with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and said that it prays for his quick recovery.

Snow Man member Ryōta Miyadate received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 from a regularly scheduled PCR test on Monday, but he was not showing symptoms. His talent agency Johnny & Associates (also known as Johnny's) has been receiving guidance from a health center for medical treatment and follow-ups.

All eight other Snow Man band members and their managers have tested negative on the PCR test for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. However, the agency announced that the eight other members are considered close contacts of Miyadate and thus are being quarantined. As a result, the band cannot work as a group for a period of time, and Johnny's apologized to fans who were looking forward to seeing the band during the New Year's holidays.

Snow Man performed the Black Clover anime's 11th opening theme song "Stories," and it will also perform the anime's 13th opening theme song "Grandeur."

Source: Oricon via Hachima Kikō