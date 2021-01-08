Evangelion: 3.333 Film's IMAX Screenings Pushed Back by 1 Day After Audio Issue

IMAX theaters get film with fixed audio to start playing on Saturday

The official website for the Evangelion franchise announced on Friday that Evangelion : 3.333 You Can (Not) Redo , the updated IMAX version of the Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film, will open on Saturday, one day behind its original schedule.

The screenings were temporarily on hold due to an audio issue with the content sent to theaters. The website announced that IMAX has completed the delivery of the revised data to each theater, so the screenings can begin rolling out throughout the nation on Saturday.

The distributor TOHO and IMAX apologized for the delay, and IMAX explained that during the last quality check, it discovered a problem caused by a technical error. The anime studio Khara reported earlier that part of the audio track was not present in the final product. IMAX took responsibility for the problem and emphasized that the delay was not caused by Khara 's production and delivery schedules. TOHO and IMAX vowed to ensure that this problem will not happen again, particularly for the upcoming final Evangelion film.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , the fourth and final film, will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27 last year.

Khara previously held 4DX screenings of the first three films from December 4 to December 24.