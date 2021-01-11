Square Enix's Bravely Default Producer Teases Future Game

Bravely Default II Switch game launches on February 26

Square Enix producer Tomoya Asano teased on the Bravely Default game series' Twitter account on Friday that he thinks he can announce a new work this year. Asano also shared a New Year's illustration of the Bravely Default II Nintendo Switch game by series artist ikusy.

Bravely Default II will launch on February 26, after a delay from 2020. Nintendo previously stated that the delay was for more development time.

Square Enix announced the new installment in its Bravely Default game series in December 2019 after teasing a new installment in 2018.

Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel in Japan, shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.

Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.

Game developer and computer graphics company Silicon Studio , the developers of both of the main Bravely Default games, executed a divestiture of its game development business by establishing the subsidiary company Creek and River to handle game development and management in June 2018

Octopath Traveler , Square Enix 's new original role-playing game project for the Switch, shipped worldwide in July 2018. The same team who worked on the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Source: Bravely Default series' Twitter account via Otakomu