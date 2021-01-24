Alice Gear Aegis OVA Reveals Title, Staff, Cast, Theme Song Artists

15-minutebased on smartphone game to debut around this summer

The official website for the original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation of COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game revealed on Thursday the OVA 's title, cast, staff, and song information. The title of the OVA is Alice Gear Aegis: Doki! Actress Darake no Mermaid Grand Prix (Throb! The Mermaid Grand Prix Full of Actresses).

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is directing the anime at Nomad ( Dropkick on My Devil! ). Rikiya Okano is the character designer, Masahiro Okubo is he scriptwriter, and Zuntata is composing the music. Pyramid is credited with the original work.

The anime stars:

Numakura, Uchida, and Ishikawa will perform the ending theme song, and Taniguchi will perform the anime's insert song .

The OVA is slated to debut around summer 2021. The OVA will be 15 minutes long with 90 seconds of special footage.

People who purchase MegaHouse's Sitara Kaneshiya Desktop Army figure, Kotobukiya 's Sugumi Kanagata Megami Device figure, or Max Factory 's Yumi Yotsuya figma figure will receive a QR code to grant access to view the anime. The OVA will be available in three versions with a separate ending for each of the three characters.

The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018. The game's animated opening video debuted in December 2017.

Sources: Alice Gear Aegis anime's website, MoCa News