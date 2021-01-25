Guilty Gear -Strive- Game's Trailer Previews Game Modes

PS4/PS5/PC game launches on April 6

Arc System Works began streaming a new trailer on Monday for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game. The trailer goes through the game's various single and multiplayer modes.

Arc System Works will launch Guilty Gear -Strive- on April 6, 2021 for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, and on April 9, 2021 for the Standard Edition of the game. The game will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Those who pre-order the game will get special colors for Sol and Ky. The Deluxe Edition includes the first season pass (with five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and extra story). The Ultimate Edition will include the first season pass, digital soundtrack and artwork, and Ultimate Edition special colors.

Arc System Works delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, and Anji. The game will have an initial roster of 15 characters at launch.

Source: Arc System Works ' YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.