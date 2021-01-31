'I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level' Anime Unveils 2nd Video. Song Artists, April 10 Debut

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2021" event debuted the second promotional video and two new visuals for the television anime of author Kisetsu Morita and illustrator Benio 's I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ( Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita ) light novel series on Sunday. The video revealed more information about the anime's premiere, and the event also announced the anime's theme song artists.

The anime's main voice actress Aoi Yūki is performing the opening theme song, and Fratorte's voice actress Azumi Waki is performing the ending theme song.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 10 at 9:00 p.m., and then it will run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 10:00 p.m.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the first novel volume:

After living a painful life as an office worker, Azusa ended her short life by dying from overworking. So when she found herself reincarnated as an undying, unaging witch in a new world, she vows to spend her days stress free and as pleasantly as possible. She ekes out a living by hunting down the easiest targets - the slimes! But after centuries of doing this simple job, she's ended up with insane powers...how will she maintain her low key life now?!

As previously announced, the ongoing drama CD adaptation's cast members will reprise their roles for the anime:

Nobukage Kimura (episode director for tsuritama , Gatchaman Crowds insight ) is directing the anime at REVOROOT . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , And you thought there is never a girl online? ) is in charge of series composition, and Keisuke Goto ( Fate/Grand Order: First Order , Babylon) is designing the characters. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Yen Press released the eighth manga volume on October 27. The company is also releasing Yusuke Shiba 's manga adaptation in English, and released the third volume on the same day.

The novel series ranked at #9 in the 2019 edition of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook.

Morita launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2016. SB Creative published the 13th novel volume in print on July 14. Shiba 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in June 2017, and Square Enix published the seventh compiled volume on September 12.

Morita also wrote a spinoff novel titled Hira Yakunin Yatte 1500-nen, Maō no Chikara de Daijin ni Sarechaimashita . Square Enix published the novel in September 2019. The novel also has a manga adaptation by Meishi Murakami. Square Enix published the third manga volume on September 12.

Sources: GA Fes 2021 livestream