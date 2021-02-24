Go Nagai's UFO Robot Grandizer Anime Gets New Action Game

French publisher Microids to launch game for consoles, PC

French publisher Microids (formerly Anuman Interactive) and Dynamic Planning announced on Thursday that they are collaborating on an action game based on the UFO Robot Grendizer anime for game consoles and PC. The companies will announce the game's release date, specific consoles, and title at a later date.

Go Nagai , creator of the original series, stated that it was "a dream come true" to enjoy the adventures of the main lead Daisuke and the robot Grendizer in a game with today's technology.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Nagai's Mazinger giant robot franchise . The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.

Nagai launched the Grendizer Giga manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in September 2014, and ended it in July 2015. The story is a full reboot of Nagai's UFO Robo Grendizer story. When a great fleet of flying saucers invades Earth, it awakens the true power of Daisuke Uryū. (The main lead of UFO Robo Grendizer was named Daisuke Umon.)

The manga received an animated promotional video in April 2015 to commemorate the launch of the first compiled manga volume, as well as Grendizer 's 40th anniversary.

Source: 4Gamer (Gueed) via Gematsu