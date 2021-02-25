The Caligula Effect 2 PS4, Switch Game Launches in West This Fall

FuRyu's sequel game ships in Japan on June 24

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release FuRyu's The Caligula Effect 2 sequel game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this fall in North America and Europe. The game will feature Japanese audio with English text.

The game is getting a Limited Edition, which includes a hardcover art book, a two-disc soudntrack, a Tatefushi Academy school bag, a "Regret and χ Vocal Collection" Digital Download with three bonus tracks, a Tatefushi Academy student ID, and a collector's box.

NIS America describes the story:

A virtuadoll named Regret has created the world of Redo in order to save people from their past regrets by unknowingly imprisoning them in a simulation. However, this “paradise” is shaken to the core when a virtual idol named χ breaks into Regret's virtual reality and restores a high school student's memories of the real world. In order to escape Redo, they re-establish the Go-Home Club, a resistance group that seeks to fight against Regret and her enforcers, the Obbligato Musicians.

The game will ship for PS4 and Switch in Japan on June 24.

FuRyu's The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita game shipped in Japan in June 2016. Atlus USA launched the game in North America and Europe in May 2017, and the release was digital-only in the West. The Caligula Effect: Overdose remake launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in March 2019. The game shipped in Japan for PS4 in May 2018.

The Caligula television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in August 2020.

Source: The Caligula Effect 2 game's website via Gematsu