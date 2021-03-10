News
'King of Fighters for Girls' Game Ends Service on March 31
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for The King of Fighters for Girls, SNK Corporation and Victor Entertainment's spinoff smartphone game in SNK's The King of Fighters franchise, revealed last week that the game will end service on March 31 at 2:00 p.m. JST. The game has halted sales of in-game currency as of Wednesday, and refunds for unused paid in-game currency will be offered starting on April 1 until May 31.
The game launched in November 2019, after a delay from summer 2019 to this fall.
The game is aimed toward women, and is a "love adventure" game in the style of other otome games. kuren is the main illustrator for the game. The game is free to play but has optional in-game purchases. The project was planned as a multimedia project.
In the game's story, the player character loses both her job and her apartment at the same time. She finds a job at a live-in training place as a manager for those who fight in The King of Fighters tournament.
The King of Fighters XV will launch in 2021. The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, K', Leona Heidern, and Mai Shiranui.
SNK released The King of Fighters XIV, the latest installment in the franchise, for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.
Source: The King of Fighters for Girls game's Twitter account via Siliconera