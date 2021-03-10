'King of Fighters for Girls' Game Ends Service on March 31

Spinoff smartphone game launched in November 2019

The official Twitter account for The King of Fighters for Girls , SNK Corporation and Victor Entertainment 's spinoff smartphone game in SNK 's The King of Fighters franchise , revealed last week that the game will end service on March 31 at 2:00 p.m. JST. The game has halted sales of in-game currency as of Wednesday, and refunds for unused paid in-game currency will be offered starting on April 1 until May 31.

The game launched in November 2019, after a delay from summer 2019 to this fall.

The game is aimed toward women, and is a "love adventure" game in the style of other otome games. kuren is the main illustrator for the game. The game is free to play but has optional in-game purchases. The project was planned as a multimedia project.

In the game's story, the player character loses both her job and her apartment at the same time. She finds a job at a live-in training place as a manager for those who fight in The King of Fighters tournament.

The King of Fighters XV will launch in 2021. The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, K', Leona Heidern, and Mai Shiranui.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

Source: The King of Fighters for Girls game's Twitter account via Siliconera