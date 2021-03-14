Bandai Namco Entertainment announced a new smartphone game for the "SideM" segment of The [email protected] franchise titled The [email protected] SideM Growing Stars . The game is currently in development, and Bandai Namco Entertainment will announce a debut date for the game at a later time.

The first game to be called The [email protected] SideM launched in 2014, and is still being supported. Like other games in The [email protected] franchise , SideM is built on the concept of "idols you can produce." The app focuses on the male idols at the agency 315 Production (pronounced "Saikō Production" or "Ultimate Production"). The I[email protected] SideM Live on [email protected]! smartphone game launched in 2017, but it began winding down service in January, and will end service soon.

The first game's anime adaptation premiered in October 2017, after a prologue special about the three Jupiter idol unit members aired in September 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

Sumeragi launched the The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! manga in 2016 and ended it in January 2018. Sumeragi's The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! Returns sequel manga then launched in Dengeki Maoh in September 2018 and ended in January 2019. The sequel manga's one compiled volume shipped in March 2019, and bundled an anime episode. The first manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series of shorts that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired.