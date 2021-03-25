Netflix Streams Shin-Ei Animation's Pui Pui Molcar Stop-Motion Series Worldwide Outside of Some Asian Territories

Stop-motion puppet series premiered in Japan in January

The official Twitter account for Shinei Animation 's Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series revealed on Thursday that the series is streaming worldwide on Netflix , outside of some Asian territories. A soundtrack for the series will also release worldwide.

The stop-motion series premiered on January 5 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot").

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

This series marked Tomoki Misato's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato is also writing the script, and he is working on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Katsura Satō. The series' animators include Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, and Makoto Takano . The artists include Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, Harune Satō, and Michiko Kaihatsu. Shota Kowatsu is composing the music.

Shinei Animation produces Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon , among other titles.

Wit Studio established a stop-motion studio with Misato in December 2020.

Source: Pui Pui Molcar show's Twitter account via Otakomu