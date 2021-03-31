Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly TV Anime Reveals April 12 Premiere, More Staff

Original character creator Chack Mori is animation director, head writer

The official website for Chack Mori's Gloomy Bear character revealed more staff and the April 12 premiere date for the character's television anime Itazura Guma no Gloomy ( Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly ).

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 12, and a special on April 5 will feature an interview with lead voice actors Kōichi Yamadera and Natsuki Hanae . The anime will also stream on YouTube .

The new staff members include original creator Chack Mori as animation director and series script supervisor, Megu Yagi and Aimi Morodome as scriptwriters, Kunihiko Mita and Yumiko Abe as 3D CGI directors, Hitomi Satō as art director, and Shōta Yoshida and Toshikazu Kuno as directors of photography.

Kōichi Yamadera voices Gloomy in the series. Natsuki Hanae plays Gloomy's owner Pitty. Takehiro Kubota (assistant director for ID: INVADED ) is directing the anime.