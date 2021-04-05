HIDIVE Streams BanG Dream! FILM LIVE Anime Film

Film begins streaming on April 12

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film on April 12 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, and Latin America.

The film, based on the BanG Dream! franchise , opened in 56 theaters in Japan in September 2019. The film earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office by the following month. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage anime film will open in Japan on August 20.

The franchise also has another upcoming two-film project focused on the "Roselia" in-story band. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku (Promise) is the first of these films, and it will open on April 23. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. , the second film, will open on June 25. Bushiroad will stream the films in the U.S. on the online streaming platform Eventive. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I : Promise will begin streaming on May 22 at 10:00 p.m. EDT until August 22. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II : Song I am. will begin streaming on July 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT until October 24.

Yet another film, BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! , is slated to open in 2022.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise 's Argonavis all-male band, premiered in April 2020.

Source: HIDIVE