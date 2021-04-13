News
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Manga Listed With TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shinichi Fukuda's manga about popular girl roping loner boy into cosplay hobby launched in 2018
Amazon is hosting an image of the front cover of this year's ninth issue of Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine, which reveals that Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) manga is inspiring a television anime. The issue will ship on Friday.
Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmante into her secret hobby: cosplay.
The manga launched in Young Gangan in Janaury 2018. Square Enix published the manga's sixth volume in November 2020. Square Enix Manga & Books published the third volume in English in December 2020.
Source: Amazon