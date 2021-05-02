SNK Streams Trailer for Samurai Shodown Game's 3rd Season Pass DLC Character Hibiki Takane

DLC character launched on Wednesday

SNK began streaming a trailer on April 22 for the DLC character Hibiki Takane from The Last Blade 2 game for its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) fighting game's 3rd Season Pass. The DLC character launched on Wednesday.

SNK describes the character:

HIBIKI, originally known from THE LAST BLADE 2, joins SAMURAI SHODOWN with all her distinct character traits preserved. She set off on a journey sparked by her father's final words. However, dark forces pulled her from her time into 1787. Due to her personality being timid in nature, the act of cutting down an opponent must put great strain on her heart. Will she temporarily give in to her blood lust only when necessary, and resume her days as a kind-hearted traveler, or will she allow it to fully consumer her, transforming her into a cold-blooded killer? The answer to such a question lies only in her blade…

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan in December 2019 and in the West in February 2020. The arcade version of the game debuted in October 2019, and the game then launched for Stadia in November 2019. The game launched for the PC in June 2020. The game released for the Xbox Series X|S on March 16.

The game's Season Pass 1 includes DLC characters Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu. Season Pass 2 includes DLC characters Mina, Sogetsu, Iroha, and Warden from Ubisoft 's For Honor game. The Season Pass 3 also includes the DLC character Cham Cham, which released on March 16, and an upcoming character from the Guilty Gear franchise .

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game enables up to 10 players to play multiplayer online. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V . The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.