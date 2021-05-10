Bandai Namco Restores Online Functionality for Jump Force Game's Steam Version Following Outage

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that it is offering a thank you package of in-game items to players of the Steam version of its Jump Force crossover fighting game following an issue preventing Steam players from accessing online play. The online servers were down for over a week, and Bandai Namco acknowledged the issue and apologized on April 30.

The package includes 35,000 gold, 50 Skill Energy Red, 50 Skill Energy Blue, 50 Skill Energy Green, and 500 Jump Force medals. Players can claim their rewards in the game until June 7 at 7:59 p.m. EDT.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, launched in August 2020. The Switch version allows for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version includes all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass is also available separately.

The game's Character Pass 2 includes the characters Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia , Meruem from Hunter x Hunter , Hiei from Yū Yū Hakusho , Yoruichi Shihōin from Bleach , and Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind .

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter x Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.