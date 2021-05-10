Fuji-Q Highland's Evangelion World Attraction Closes

Attraction opened in 2010

The official Twitter account of Japan's Fuji-Q Highland amusement park announced on Monday that the " Evangelion : World" attraction, including the Life-Size EVA-01 Construction Project pavilion and store, has closed as of Sunday due to construction of a new large roller coaster.

Evangelion : World opened in 2010.

The pavilion's main attraction recreated the scene where the anime's main character Shinji Ikari encounters the EVA-01 unit in its 7th Cage hangar for the first time. The bust measured 9 meters (about 30 feet) tall and 16 meters (52 feet) wide. The pavilion also had a life-size Entry Plug cockpit of an Evangelion unit (from where visitors can pay to have their photos taken), life-size figures of the character Kaworu Nagisa and the Seele monoliths, a miniature video theater, a museum, two studio galleries for taking photographs, and a shop. The construction costs of the whole facility eventually added up to 150 million yen (about US$1.4 million).

Fuji-Q Highland is located near the foot of Mt. Fuji, and it previously hosted amusement park attractions based on the Gundam anime franchise in the past, including a life-size Gundam figure (lying down on the ground).

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, opened in 466 theaters in Japan on March 8, and sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days.