Godzilla Singular Point Anime's Video Previews English Dub

Netflix began streaming on Thursday a video clip that previews the English dub for the Godzilla Singular Point anime series.

If you see Rodan - run. Godzilla: Singular Point is available globally June 24th. Here's your first look at the English dub. #GeekedWeek(@NetflixGeeked)June 10

Netflix will debut the anime outside of Japan on June 24.

Netflix already debuted the anime in Japan on March 25, and the anime later had its television premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , BS11 and Sun TV on April 1. Every episode is premiering on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast.

The story follows "the young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions."

The anime will have 13 episodes.

Atsushi Takahashi ( Blue Exorcist movie , Doraemon the Movie: "Kachi-Kochi" Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic , Rideback ) is directing the series at BONES and Orange , which are collaborating to combine "hand-drawn and CG animation styles." Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses ) is supervising and writing the scripts in his first television project. Kazue Katō , creator of the Blue Exorcist manga , is drafting the original character designs. Eiji Yamamori ( Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , The Wind Rises key animator) is designing the Kaiju monsters. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Excel Saga , No. 6 ) is adapting Kazue Katō 's original character designs for animation. Kan Sawada ( Doraemon films, Yowamushi Pedal ) is composing the music. Ryuichi Ikeuchi , Yuushi Koshida , and Masashi Suzuki are directing the CG, and Kensuke Yamamoto is directing the visual effects.

The idol group BiSH are performing the anime's opening theme song "in case...," and rock band Polkadot Stingray are perfroming the anime's ending theme song "Aoi" (Blue).